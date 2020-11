The Seismic Protection Service of Armenia on Wednesday recorded a magnitude-2.0 earthquake in Georgia, at 5։26am local time, and 22 km northwest of Dmanisi town.

November 18, 2020, 13:11 Quake hits Georgia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: It measured magnitude 2-3 at the epicenter.

But there are no reports on this seismic activity being felt by the local residents.