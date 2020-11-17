Lukashenko makes predictions on developments of Artsakh situation

The "heated conflict" between Armenia and Azerbaijan because of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] is over; the discussion of the situation continues on the diplomatic sphere, said the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Sputnik Belarus, Lukashenko held a meeting on Tuesday on topical foreign policy issues. In particular, he noted that the international agenda remains complex. "The situation in the territory of the former Soviet Union has flared up again. This time in Nagorno-Karabakh; here the heated conflict that ended between our two close partners, Armenia and Azerbaijan, has now shifted to the diplomatic arena," Lukashenko said, in particular.

At the same time, the Belarusian president expressed the opinion that the day is not near when real peace will be established in Artsakh, when after the war people will be allowed to settle in the territories abandoned by them, and when the national minorities will feel safe.