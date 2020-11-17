Russia MFA sees no attempts to rewrite statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said Moscow will exert all efforts to disallow revision of the statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We don’t see attempts to revise or rewrite the issued statement for the time being…We will do everything possible to make sure such attempts fail,” Lavrov said during a press conference, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.