By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Shavarsh Kocharyan has been relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

November 17, 2020, 15:40 Armenia Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan sacked

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kocharyan was serving as Deputy FM for more than a decade.