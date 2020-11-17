President of Artsakh visits Lisagor to be sure on reliability of Stepanakert-Berdzor highway

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today Lisagor community of Shushi region to be sure on the reliability of Stepanakert-Berdzor highway, the President said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: '' Together with Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops, visited today the Lisagor community of the Shoushi region and personally got assured of the reliable trafficability of the Stepanakert-Berdzor highway.