The main achievement of the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is the fact that “cannons are silent”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reported by TASS.

November 17, 2020, 14:54 Kremlin says main success of Karabakh peace are ‘cannon silence’, end to deaths

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We need to ask military experts”, he said when asked how the Kremlin evaluates the first week of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace. “However, we primarily need to focus on the fact that cannons are silent. This is the main achievement. People are not dying. This is the most valuable thing there can be”.