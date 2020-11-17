The Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia are transferring military personnel, special equipment and equipment of the engineer-sapper unit of the peacekeeping brigade of the Central Military District from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield to Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

November 17, 2020, 13:55 Engineers, sapper units of Russian peacekeeping brigade being transferred to Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the conflict zone, sappers will carry out tasks of engineering reconnaissance, mine clearance of terrain, roads and objects. In addition, they will provide preparation and maintenance of transport and evacuation routes, water treatment and other engineering tasks. Service dogs will detect and search for explosives.

To control the ceasefire and military operations, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone in the amount of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of automobile and special equipment. The core of the Russian contingent will be units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.