ICRC: Karabakh conflict parties exchanged bodies of 200 casualties

In the presence of Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict began retrieving the bodies of the dead and exchanging them, ICRC President Peter Maurer told RIA Novosti, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added that according to his latest information, the parties have already exchanged 200 bodies, and the respective efforts will continue.

Maurer also noted that the ICRC's priorities are assisting displaced people in the region, searching for the bodies of the casualties, and visiting POWs in preparation for possible negotiations and exchanges.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.