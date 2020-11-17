Pompeo calls Turkey’s recent actions “very aggressive”

The U.S. administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro, reports Reuters.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “France’s president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey’s recent actions have been very aggressive,” Pompeo said, citing Turkey’s recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.

“Europe and the U.S. must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people,” Pompeo said, referring to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.