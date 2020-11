President Emmanuel Macron received—at the Elysee Palace—a group of representatives of the Armenian community in France, including Nicolas Aznavour, co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, according to the latter's official Facebook page, news.am reports.

November 17, 2020, 11:45 France’s Macron pledges to send humanitarian aid to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also, the French President pledged to send humanitarian aid to Armenia.