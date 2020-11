A new interim measure request has been submitted to the ECHR against Azerbaijan, Representative of Armenia before the ECHR reports.

November 17, 2020, 10:41 Armenia asks ECHR to apply new interim measure against Azerbaijan over 10 captured civilians

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17 ARTSAKHPRESS: The measure aims to prevent inhuman and degrading treatment as well as irreparable harm to lives of 10 civilians who were captured on their way from Goris to Shushi.