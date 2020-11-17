The OSCE Minsk Group should be a framework for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

November 17, 2020, 10:34 Secretary Pompeo says NK conflict must be settled within frames of Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement came from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Le Figaro on Monday, following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris, TASS reports.

The United States, along with France and Russia, are co-chairs of the Minsk Group whose main goal is to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and is within this framework that the situation must be resolved, Pompeo said.