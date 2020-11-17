Armenian president Armen Sarkissian signs decree to dismiss foreign minister

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on Monday to dismiss Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On the basis of the prime minister’s proposal and in accordance with Article 131 of the Constitution and the law "On the Structure and Activity of the Government", Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is relieved of his post," says the decree published on the president’s website.