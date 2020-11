Enemy attempts to attack Martuni, Martakert, Taghavard and other places are failed

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Besides Shushi, the battles taking place in other directions are also important. The enemy was thrown back in the Martuni direction, Martakert direction, Taghavard and elsewhere. The battles in all parts are extremely important,” Armenia MoD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan added.