The Artsakh Defense Army is taking countermeasures to take out an Azerbaijani assault team in the direction of Karintak village.

November 9, 2020, 12:28 Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan army unit detected in direction of Artsakh’s Karin Tak is being neutralized

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the Azeri forces are being hit with artillery strikes.

"The enemy has great losses," Hovhannisyan added.