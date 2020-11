Fighting continues near Shushi, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote on Facebook on November 9.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Defense Army units successfully fulfill their tasks, depriving the adversary of taking the initiative, Stepanyan added.