Artsakh President: Early in morning I visited combat positions defending Stepanakert

Early in the morning I visited combat positions defending Stepanakert, talked on ground with Defense Army soldiers and militia forces, who have been repelling the enemy's attempts to attack Stepanakert from the direction of Shoushi for more than a day, Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Monday morning wrote this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''During the tour, I also met also General Mnatsakanyan. We will talk about his significant contribution and invaluable commitment to the Homeland these days after the war,'' Arsakh President wrote.