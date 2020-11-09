The Artsakh Defense Army fought defensive battles overnight November 8-9 in the southeastern, southern and southwestern directions of the frontline.
Intensive battles take place at Shushi-Karin Tak section, Armenian troops occupy more favorable positions, enemy troops retreat
During the aforementioned period the Azeri forces lost 1 tank, 4 vehicles and 8 drones.
As a result of the operations taking place in the southeastern section the army units also seized 1 more Azeri tank and artillery equipment.
Throughout the hostilities, the adversary continued to strike with aircraft, missile, and artillery fire at the peaceful settlements of Artsakh.
In the morning the Azerbaijani forces resumed their offensive attempts in all main directions of the frontline.
Nevertheless, the operative and tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army units.