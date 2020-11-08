Artsrun Hovhannisyan thinks tomorrow the battle for Shushi can be over

Armenian MoD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan supposes that the battle for Shushi can be over tomorrow

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The battle for Shushi city of Artsakh, that has been going on for the last days, can be over tomorrow", Armenian MoD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Public TV.

''Battles are taking place in and around the city of Shushi. Our troops fought persitently and skilfully with all their military units. I think that the separate battle for Shushi that has been going on during the last 3-4 days, can be over tomorrow. I don't want to give an early assessment but I think tomorrow the battle for Shushi will be over’', Hovhannisyan said.