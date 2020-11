As a result of large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the military death toll of the Azerbaijani army reaches 7630 so far

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed 264 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 784 armored vehicles, and 6 TOS launchers of the adversary as of November 8, The Armenian Unified Infocenter reports.