Another enemy Bayraktar shot down in the southeastern direction

November 8, 2020, 14:59 Artsakh forces shoot down another Azerbaijani Bayraktar

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: At around 13:40, the Air Defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh shot down another enemy Bayraktar TB2 in the southeastern direction, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on social media.