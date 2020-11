The Telegram channel of WarGonzo reports about the retreat in the direction of Martuni town

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sources of the @wargonzo project on the southeastern front report that the Artsakh Defense Army managed to shoot down an enemy plane near Martuni.