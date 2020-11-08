ECHR demands Azerbaijan to provide information about 6 more Armenian POWs

ECHR demanded the Azerbaijani government to provide documented information about the location, detention conditions and medical servicing of 6 more Armenian military servicemen captured by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Human rights advocate Artak Zeynalyan posted a joint statement along with attorney Siranush Sahakyan on his Facebook page, noting, in particular, that a case was submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the protection of rights of 6 more Armenian military servicemen captured during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The following 6 servicemen are Samvel Knazyan, Samvel Kastaktsyan, Hovsep Sahakyan, Vahe Abrahamyan, Gegham Elbakyan and Norik Arakelyan.

Zeynalyan informed that these servicemen were identified or the fact of their captivity was confirmed through the calls or messages made to the members of their families using their phones. The videos were spread by the Azerbaijani media. On behalf of the families of Armenian captives, appeals have been submitted to the ECHR, requesting the Court to apply an urgent measure to protect their rights to life free from inhuman treatment.

The European Court demanded the Azerbaijani government to provide documented information about their location, detention conditions and medical servicing. 13.11.2020 was set as the deadline for providing the required information.