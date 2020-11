Heavy and decisive battles are being carried out near Artsakh’s Shushi, Armenian defense ministry’s representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Heavy and decisive battles are taking place for Shushi. Victory to our heroes”, Hovhannisyan said.