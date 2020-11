The State Emergency Service of Artsakh has released photos showing the capital Stepanakert after the latest Azerbaijani bombardment overnight November 7-8.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The adversary’s handwriting on targeting the civilian population, launched since September 27, is not changing”, the service said.