Putin, Erdoğan discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which they discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, informed the press service of the Kremlin.

November 8, 2020

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: ‘’The situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone was discussed in detail. The Russian President informed his Turkish counterpart about his telephone conversations with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders. The discussions were aimed at the immediate cessation of hostilities and searching ways for a political and diplomatic settlement’’, reads the statement.

The sides reaffirmed readiness to cooperate for reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict.