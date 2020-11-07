On the night of November 6-7 hostilities continued on all the main directions of the front line, Artsakh army reported.

November 7, 2020, 11:04 Intense battles took place in Shushi-Karin Tak section

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: More persistent and intense were fought in the Shushi-Karin Tak sector. The units of the Artsakh Defense Army successfully suppressed repeated attempts of the enemy's offensive, destroying a large number of enemy manpower.

During this period the Defense Army’s artillery units demonstrated a unique efficiency. The operative-combat situation in all directions of the frontline has not changed. The Azerbaijani tactics of targeting the peaceful settlements of Artsakh with missile-artillery fire in line of the combat operations has also remained unchanged. The Defense Army forces have destroyed 2 vehicles and shot down 4 UAVs of the Azerbaijani side in the south-eastern and southern directions.

the Defense Army’s artillery units demonstrated a unique efficiency. The operative-combat situation in all directions of the frontline has not changed. The Azerbaijani tactics of targeting the peaceful settlements of Artsakh with missile-artillery fire in line of the combat operations has also remained unchanged. The Defense Army forces have destroyed 2 vehicles and shot down 4 UAVs of the Azerbaijani side in the south-eastern and southern directions.