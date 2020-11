Last night was relatively calm in peaceful settlements of Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations reported on Saturday.

November 7, 2020, 10:42 Artsakh’s Shushi has been under Azeri missile strike at night

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: After midnight the relative calm was maintained in the capital city of Stepanakert and other towns, except for Shushi.

The Azerbaijani troops repeatedly carried out missile strikes at the fortress town overnight, the service said.