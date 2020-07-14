The situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Arstakh and Azerbaijan is calm.

July 14, 2020, 15:33 Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact calm: Vahram Poghosyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of Artsakh president Vahram Poghosyan told Aysor.am.



“Both at night and at this moment the situation on the border is calm. In general, the situation is fully controlled by our servicemen. Taking into consideration the actions in Tavush border zone, the Defense Army is undertaking additional measures to keep the moves of the enemy both on the front line and deeper under control,” Poghosyan said.