Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Tavush Textile enterprise, said the director of the company Michael Yezekyan, news.am reports.

July 14, 2020, 15:04 Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Tavush Textile

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The work of the enterprise was temporarily suspended, people were evacuated. There are no injuries, no damage to property," he noted.