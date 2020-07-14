Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces – Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan, were fatally wounded by the shot fired from the Azerbaijani side at the north-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

July 14, 2020, 14:50 Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Ministry of Defense shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the families, relatives, and colleagues of the deceased servicemen," she noted.