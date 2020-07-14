Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire

Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces – Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan, were fatally wounded by the shot fired from the Azerbaijani side at the north-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire

Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Ministry of Defense shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the families, relatives, and colleagues of the deceased servicemen," she noted.


     

Politics

Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact calm: Vahram Poghosyan

The situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Arstakh and Azerbaijan is calm.

All news from section

Kremlin concerned by shootings on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The shooting on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan raises serious concerns, spokesperson of Russia’s...

MFA: Azerbaijani aggressive actions against civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response

Azerbaijani aggression against the security of the civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate...

US Congressmen express their support for Armenia and its people

US Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone and Senator Edward J. Markey expressed their...

US State Department urges to strictly adhere to ceasefire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The US State Department has released a statement, urging to strictly adhere to the ceasefire on the...

UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to end fighting

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin de-escalation of the...

Schiff concerned by recent provocative, destabilizing actions taken by Azerbaijan along Armenian border

US Congressman Adam Schiff is very concerned by the recent provocative and destabilizing actions taken...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the...

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

Society

ICRC concerned about humanitarian impact of reported military activity on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is concerned about the humanitarian impact of reported military activity along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has intensified since12 July 2020, the ICRC said in a statement.

All news from section

Artsakh confirms 5 COVID-19 new cases

Artsakh has confirmed five COVID-19 new cases, all in Stepanakert.

339 new cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Armenia in past 24 hours

339 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

COVID-19: Total number of cases in Armenia reaches 25,542

415 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Free and Quality Еducation Issue Discussed in the National Assembly

June 29, оn the initiative of the «Free Homeland-UCA» faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh...

482 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Ukraine International Airlines to resume 24 international flights, including to Yerevan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will resume 24 international flights, and Yerevan is on the list...

Military

Armenian Air Forces units down Azerbaijani army's UAV fire control system

The Armenian Armed Forces have downed a target guidance system-designated unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

All news from section

Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Tavush Textile

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Tavush Textile enterprise, said the director...

Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire

Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces – Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan,...

Azerbaijani defense ministry confirms death of Major General and Colonel

Azerbaijani defense ministry reported the death of Major General Army Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar...

Armenian Armed Forces destroy Azerbaijani military bases that shelled civilian settlements (Video)

Armenian Armed Forces destroy Azerbaijani military bases that shelled civilian settlements

Azerbaijani troops fire shots at Armenia’s Berd community in Tavush province

The Azerbaijani armed forces are firing shots at the Berd community of Armenia’s Tavush province, the...

ICRC concerned about humanitarian impact of reported military activity on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact calm: Vahram Poghosyan
Armenian Air Forces units down Azerbaijani army's UAV fire control system
Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Tavush Textile
Two Armenian servicemen killed from Azerbaijani fire
more news

Analytical

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

All news from section

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait

All news from section

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Diaspora

Armenian woman is elected mayor of France’s Strasbourg

All news from section

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

International

Putin, Erdogan, and Rouhani to discuss Syrian settlement on Wednesday

All news from section

US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Trump pushes back on Biden criticism: 'Russia ate his and Obama's lunch'

Most Read

month

week

day

Search