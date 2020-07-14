The shooting on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan raises serious concerns, spokesperson of Russia’s president Dmitry Peskov told the reporters today, stressing Moscow’s readiness for mediatory efforts.

July 14, 2020, 14:50 Kremlin concerned by shootings on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We call on both sides to restraint and to comply with their obligations under the ceasefire. As OSCE Minsk Group co-chair Russia is ready to exert mediatory efforts for the settlement of the issue,” Peskov said.