Azerbaijani defense ministry reported the death of Major General Army Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoev during aggravation of the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

July 14, 2020, 14:20

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The information was confirmed by Azerbaijani deputy defense minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, news.am reports, citing Azerbaijani media.