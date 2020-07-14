MFA: Azerbaijani aggressive actions against civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response

Azerbaijani aggression against the security of the civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response, Armenian MFA spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Azerbaijani side continues its aggression on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructures and population, and expanding the geography of escalation. Today the civilian infrastructure of the city of Berd was shelled by unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

These aggression against the security of the civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response, for which the Azerbaijani side bears full responsibility”, the MFA spokeswoman said in the statement.