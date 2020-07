Artsakh has confirmed five COVID-19 new cases, all in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of cases has reached 153.

124 recoveries have been reported. Two COVID-19 patients are in critical and moderate condition.

3,079 tests have been conducted so far.