339 new cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Armenia in past 24 hours

339 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,490, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: 864 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 20,729.

8 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 581.

The number of active cases stands at 10,996.

So far, 136,802 people have passed COVID-19 testing.