UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin de-escalation of the conflict, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric noted.

July 14, 2020, 09:39 UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to end fighting

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement runs as follows:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of exchanges of fire, including with heavy weaponry, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, which reportedly resulted in fatalities.

The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric.

The Secretary-General has taken note of the statement issued today by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and reiterates his full support for their efforts to address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.