UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to end fighting

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin de-escalation of the conflict, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric noted.
STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement runs as follows:
The Secretary-General has taken note of the statement issued today by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and reiterates his full support for their efforts to address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.