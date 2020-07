At night Azerbaijani tank movement was observed from combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces and was curtailed by fire from the Armenian side, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

July 14, 2020, 09:26 Azerbaijani tank movement curtailed by fire at night

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Currently the situation in the border is relatively calm”, she said, adding that they will soon release an interesting video.