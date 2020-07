US Congressman Adam Schiff is very concerned by the recent provocative and destabilizing actions taken by Azerbaijan in recent days along the Armenian border.

July 14, 2020, 09:16 Schiff concerned by recent provocative, destabilizing actions taken by Azerbaijan along Armenian border

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am very concerned by the recent provocative and destabilizing actions taken by Azerbaijan in recent days along the Armenian border, including the shelling of Armenian soldiers.

These acts risk the lives of soldiers and civilians, and raise the danger of a spiraling conflict that could be devastating to the region, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.

These actions must also be viewed in context of Azerbaijan’s consistently bellicose rhetoric towards Armenia and Artsakh, and its refusal to allow international monitoring of their borders. I urge the State Department to make clear to all parties the need for restraint and diplomacy, and reduced tensions," he wrote on his Facebook.