Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili is concerned over the July 12-13 border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the official website of the Georgian President stated.

July 13, 2020, 20:45 Stability is priority – Georgian President comments on developments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Today, when we all struggle against the invisible enemy, international solidarity and preservation of global stability are of priority importance.

Peace and security in our region are important for the future development of Georgia, as well as Georgia’s friends and partners, including Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The President of Georgia expresses hope that the necessary measures are taken on time and further escalation of the situation is prevented through peaceful negotiations,” the statement reads.