July 13, 2020, 20:17 Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Republic of Kazakhstan is deeply concerned over the armed incident which took place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which resulted in human losses. We are calling on our friends, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to display restraint and refuse from using measures of force for solving disputes,” the Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the further escalation of the clashes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and global social-economic deterioration may lead to unpredictable negative consequences.

We express hope for peace and agreement are reached quickly, and first and foremost, in the bilateral format. We are ready to do everything possible to search for peaceful ways to settle the conflict within the scope of international organizations, including the UN, the OSCE and the CIS.”