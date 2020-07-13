Strongly condemn Azerbaijani actions aimed at deliberately escalating the situation. Artsakh President tweeted

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on his Twitter page wrote that he strongly condemned the ceasefire violations at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Deeply concerned about the 12-13 July Azerbaijani attempts of infiltration and attacks with heavy armament on the Republic of Armenia state border in the direction of Tavush region.

We strongly condemn Azerbaijani actions aimed at deliberately escalating the situation and expanding the geography of escalation. These incidents on the Armenian state border and the overall charged atmosphere fuelled with aggressive rhetoric deepen mistrust, and herald undermined security and stability in the South Caucasus region.

We stand ready to support our compatriots in their activities towards protecting our shared Homeland. While the establishment of international risk reduction mechanisms is a necessity for the advancement of the conflict settlement, Azerbaijan not only rejects it, but also escalates the situation. Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of further escalation & regional destabilization," wrote Arayik Harutyunyan.