Politics

Such a position of Turkey makes its membership in OSCE Minsk Group senseless – MFA Artsakh

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh strongly condemns the gross violation of the ceasefire regime committed by the Azerbaijani side on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Tavush region of the Republic of Armenia, followed by a targeted escalation of tension, the press service of the foreign ministry of Artsakh stated.

Such a position of Turkey makes its membership in OSCE Minsk Group senseless – MFA Artsakh

Such a position of Turkey makes its membership in OSCE Minsk Group senseless – MFA Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The attack on the Armenian positions by the Azerbaijani army with the employment of heavy equipment, as well as the mortar shelling of the border villages of Armenia pose a direct threat to regional security and stability. We reiterate that the distorted concept of the supremacy of military force over international law existing in the highest political establishment of Azerbaijan is a source of constant threats and a serious destabilizing factor in the South Caucasus.

We resolutely reject any attempt to encourage Baku’s neglect of its international obligations. In this regard, we consider the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry in support of the provocations and violations of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan unacceptable. We emphasize once again that such a position of Turkey makes its membership in the OSCE Minsk Group senseless.

We urge the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs to give a proper assessment of both the actions of Azerbaijan on destabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the encouragement of these steps by Ankara’', reads the statement.


     

Politics

Stability is priority – Georgian President comments on developments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili is concerned over the July 12-13 border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Georgian President.

Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting

Kazakhstan has expressed deep concern over the fighting at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

OSCE MG Co-Chairs condemn ceasefire violations

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and...

Such a position of Turkey makes its membership in OSCE Minsk Group senseless – MFA Artsakh

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh strongly condemns the gross violation of the ceasefire regime committed...

Strongly condemn Azerbaijani actions aimed at deliberately escalating the situation. Artsakh President tweeted

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on his Twitter page wrote that he strongly condemned the...

The Artsakh Republic President presented the 2020-2025 Program

On 30 June President Arayik Harutyunyan convoked an enlarged consultation with a participation of the...

Video conference of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off

The video conference of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the...

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

Society

COVID-19: Total number of cases in Armenia reaches 25,542

415 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,542, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

Free and Quality Еducation Issue Discussed in the National Assembly

June 29, оn the initiative of the «Free Homeland-UCA» faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh...

482 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Ukraine International Airlines to resume 24 international flights, including to Yerevan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will resume 24 international flights, and Yerevan is on the list...

662 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Google to pay for 'high quality' news in three countries

Google says it will pay some news outlets for "high-quality" stories that it uses amid pressure from...

New stamp dedicated to Pope Francis' visit to Armenia is issued

June 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis' pontifical visit to Armenia.

Military

Official Baku is not ready yet to discuss a peace agenda with Artsakh authorities. Arayik Harutyunyan visited the frontline

On 28 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other officials, visited the southeastern border of the republic and got acquainted on site with the situation in the frontline, the Presidential Office stated.

President of Artsakh visits Tigranakert military range

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Tigranakert training range to watch the combat...

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the...

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Analytical

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Diaspora

Armenian woman is elected mayor of France’s Strasbourg

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

International

Putin, Erdogan, and Rouhani to discuss Syrian settlement on Wednesday

US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Trump pushes back on Biden criticism: 'Russia ate his and Obama's lunch'

