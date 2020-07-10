Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Analytical

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments
STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: What are the domestic political and foreign policy developments taking place in Azerbaijan? What are the reasons behind the developments in late June and early July?
• In Azerbaijan, the horizontal/vertical management seesaw has once for all balanced towards the ‘vertical’ management matrix or the ‘command’ vs ‘community’ one, with all the attendant consequences; changes induced by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliev in the Azerbaijani defense ministry, as well as the turn of events in the country’s foreign ministry bear witness to high level of distrust and speak of the country’s leadership staying tuned for danger of losing grip on power and clung tenaciously to the levers of power. Thus, we could claim new developments will be forthcoming.
• The inauguration of military units or measures taken to open some others in the recent developments testify to Ilham Aliev’s strategy of flexing muscles. To project ‘triumph’ that is actually absent through political discourse, ruling out the diplomatic way to help parties settle conflict and consolidating the discourse of Azerbaijan’s ‘full-fledged right’ under the IL to restore its territorial integrity through use of force, Aliev is playing the blame game and bargaining before the audience.
• Though Azerbaijani leader’s militaristic rhetoric is communicated to the internal audience, the reality on the ground avail us to claim there is still high probability of resumed hostilities. Noteworthy are Azerbaijani defense ministry’s notes for the press stating, with apparent maneuvering, that the military equipment located close to the frontline for large scale military exercises is rolled back and the troops return to their places of permanent deployment.
• On 12 July 2020 at midday Azerbaijani troops attempted twice to violate Armenian-Azerbaijani international border in Tavush direction and capture an Armenian border post using artillery fire, but were forced to retreat suffering manpower losses, making this the deadliest incident since June 2017, when attacks were launched in Martouni direction, Nagorno Karabakh Republic. Later on the day, around 11 p.m., Azerbaijan resumed shelling the same positions in Tavush region with 82 mm mortars and tank. Aliyev and the Azerbaijani ministry of defense had threatened earlier with a return to military actions along the Line of Contact on LoC. This requires a commensurate reaction of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as appropriate steps taken by the CSTO.
• In light of recent developments, the main target of Azerbaijani propaganda is the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement. Notably, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are ‘at gunpoint’. Days ago, on 6 July, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliev criticized international mediators saying that the peace process had become “meaningless”, and meetings are convened by the OSCE Minsk Group to show it is active, though “to be active, means to act”. Earlier, the mediators, in a statement coming after video conferencing with foreign minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan, “noted with concern that recent provocative statements, inflammatory rhetoric, and possible steps intended to change the situation on the ground in tangible ways could undermine the settlement process” in the negotiations. There is, thus, the need to revisit the discourse of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, including recalibrating the dangerous policy of equating in their statements the two parties to conflict and targeted work towards reducing the degree of Azerbaijani aggressive rhetoric. The mediators could raise the question whether official Baku could suggest any viable alternative to the OSCE Minsk Group format. Here, as practice shows, Turkey would style itself as a potential lead mediator.
• For the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, working to prevent conflict and facilitate lasting comprehensive settlement, promoting peacebuilding and post-conflict-rehabilitation, it is vital to cut off the channels of patters triggering conflict. Noteworthy is that though Slovakia had signed the document according to which OSCE banned selling weapons to parties to conflict, Slovakia has recently resumed the export of weapons to Azerbaijan. Besides, in 2019, Bratislava, capital city of Slovakia-OSCE participating country – was used as a transit point for smuggling Czech rocket launchers and howitzers to Azerbaijan. The weapons were produced by the Czechoslovak Group holding, according to Czech Television. An employee of the Slovak arms factory MSM told how old weapons were modernized and then transported via Israel to Azerbaijan. The information was leaked after the Azerbaijani army boasted with the weapons of Czech origin in an ad, showcasing the modernized self-propelled gun, the Dana howitzer, with a range of 18 kilometers, and the multiple rocket launcher Vampir, with a 20-kilometre range.
• The relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have become hot in the recent week amid unease in Tehran over stealth bombers F-35 having penetrated into the Iranian airspace, Russian media report detailed. The Azerbaijani side “found an Armenian trace” in the incident, the Russian media report was qualified as pro-Armenian and the news were denied. However, the incident prompted Iran to reinforce its airspace by Russian S-75 Dvina high-altitude, command guided, surface-to-air missile system (SAM) capable of 360-degree coverage. The Iranian side has a cause for concern, especially over the use of Azerbaijani airfields by Israeli or US for a strike on Iran, as Azerbaijan’s location near Iran’s northern border makes it an ideal staging ground for airstrikes.
• Azerbaijan has resumed propaganda against and political persecution of the Azerbaijani Popular Front and Musavat opposition parties. Recently some dozen members of the Azerbaijani Popular front Party were detained, criminal proceedings were instituted against three members, another party member was placed into a psychiatric hospital. The Azerbaijani authorities realize that amid COVID-19 crisis the cooperation of active opposition minorities and the discontented passive majority could work to their disadvantage.
• The objective reality in the countries in conflict is manipulated and turns into a “free fire zone” of information warfare. Amid the developments in the region and internetization of the society chaos reigns in much of the information ecosystem on which the societies depend, as demonstrated by targeting the societies, creating a false agenda and entrapping targeted groups, shifting attention from domestic policy issues and social concerns to concerns about issues of foreign policy and “threats from abroad”. Azerbaijan is the absolute champion in trying to gain public trust and manipulating national threat perception by targeting Armenian domestic policy issues. When things are not going well domestically, and to strengthen the leader’s hold on power, Azerbaijan turns to diversionary foreign policy, manufacturing a crisis, targeting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh to shift attention away from the problems at home.
Nelly Baghdasaryan, PhD in History, Associate Professor, Artsakh State University, Department of History and Political Science, Head of the South Caucasus and Middle East research branch in the Caucasus Studies Centre at Mesrop Mashtots University.

     

Politics

Stability is priority – Georgian President comments on developments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili is concerned over the July 12-13 border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Georgian President.

All news from section

Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting

Kazakhstan has expressed deep concern over the fighting at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

OSCE MG Co-Chairs condemn ceasefire violations

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and...

Such a position of Turkey makes its membership in OSCE Minsk Group senseless – MFA Artsakh

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh strongly condemns the gross violation of the ceasefire regime committed...

Strongly condemn Azerbaijani actions aimed at deliberately escalating the situation. Artsakh President tweeted

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on his Twitter page wrote that he strongly condemned the...

The Artsakh Republic President presented the 2020-2025 Program

On 30 June President Arayik Harutyunyan convoked an enlarged consultation with a participation of the...

Video conference of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off

The video conference of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the...

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

Society

COVID-19: Total number of cases in Armenia reaches 25,542

415 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,542, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

All news from section

Free and Quality Еducation Issue Discussed in the National Assembly

June 29, оn the initiative of the «Free Homeland-UCA» faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh...

482 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Ukraine International Airlines to resume 24 international flights, including to Yerevan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will resume 24 international flights, and Yerevan is on the list...

662 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Google to pay for 'high quality' news in three countries

Google says it will pay some news outlets for "high-quality" stories that it uses amid pressure from...

New stamp dedicated to Pope Francis' visit to Armenia is issued

June 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis' pontifical visit to Armenia.

Military

Official Baku is not ready yet to discuss a peace agenda with Artsakh authorities. Arayik Harutyunyan visited the frontline

On 28 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other officials, visited the southeastern border of the republic and got acquainted on site with the situation in the frontline, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

President of Artsakh visits Tigranakert military range

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Tigranakert training range to watch the combat...

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the...

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Stability is priority – Georgian President comments on developments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting
OSCE MG Co-Chairs condemn ceasefire violations
Strongly condemn Azerbaijani actions aimed at deliberately escalating the situation. Artsakh President tweeted
Such a position of Turkey makes its membership in OSCE Minsk Group senseless – MFA Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

All news from section

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait

All news from section

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Diaspora

Armenian woman is elected mayor of France’s Strasbourg

All news from section

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

International

Putin, Erdogan, and Rouhani to discuss Syrian settlement on Wednesday

All news from section

US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Trump pushes back on Biden criticism: 'Russia ate his and Obama's lunch'

Most Read

month

week

day

Search