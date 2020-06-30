The Artsakh Republic President presented the 2020-2025 Program

On 30 June President Arayik Harutyunyan convoked an enlarged consultation with a participation of the representatives of the republic's legislative and executive government bodies, the Presidential stated.

The Artsakh Republic President's Program 2020-2025 was presented during the consultation.

The Head of the State noted in his speech that the program includes the main priorities of the activities of the President and the executive power as well as ways of the republic's development over the forthcoming five years. The program has been elaborated on the basis of the Constitution, pre-election program of the Head of the State as well as the provisions and key principles of the memorandum signed between the "Free Homeland - UCA" parties coalition and the "United Homeland" party.

Arayik Harutyunyan stated that according to the decision of the Government approved by him, members of the Cabinet of Ministers and heads of state bodies have been commissioned to ensure the elaboration and implementation of measures derived from the President's Program, and periodically submit to the Head of the State corresponding reports on their process.

The Artsakh Republic President's Program 2020-2025 is presented below:

