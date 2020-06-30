Artsakhpress

Video conference of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off

The video conference of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off today, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The video conference of FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, commenced with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off”, the spokesperson said.


     

The Artsakh Republic President presented the 2020-2025 Program

On 30 June President Arayik Harutyunyan convoked an enlarged consultation with a participation of the representatives of the republic's legislative and executive government bodies, the Presidential stated.

Artsakh Ombudsman presents the annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender and protection of human rights and freedoms

At today's plenary session of the extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh,...

French President Emmanuel Macron offers his support to Prime Minister Pashinyan

President of France Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter of support to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Information...

Armenian FM holds phone talk with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 29 held a telephone conversation with US Acting...

Expert sure Azerbaijan hides real number of coronavirus cases registered in army

Expert at the Orbeli center on Azerbaijani studies Taron Hovhannisyan is more than confident that the...

Sergey Grigoryan appointed Artsakh President’s representative at large

On 29 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Sergey Grigoryan President's representative...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the...

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

Society

COVID-19: Total number of cases in Armenia reaches 25,542

415 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,542, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

Free and Quality Еducation Issue Discussed in the National Assembly

June 29, оn the initiative of the «Free Homeland-UCA» faction of the National Assembly of the Artsakh...

482 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Ukraine International Airlines to resume 24 international flights, including to Yerevan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will resume 24 international flights, and Yerevan is on the list...

662 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Google to pay for 'high quality' news in three countries

Google says it will pay some news outlets for "high-quality" stories that it uses amid pressure from...

New stamp dedicated to Pope Francis' visit to Armenia is issued

June 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis' pontifical visit to Armenia.

Military

Official Baku is not ready yet to discuss a peace agenda with Artsakh authorities. Arayik Harutyunyan visited the frontline

On 28 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other officials, visited the southeastern border of the republic and got acquainted on site with the situation in the frontline, the Presidential Office stated.

President of Artsakh visits Tigranakert military range

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Tigranakert training range to watch the combat...

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the...

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

The Artsakh Republic President presented the 2020-2025 Program
Artsakh Ombudsman presents the annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender and protection of human rights and freedoms
Putin, Erdogan, and Rouhani to discuss Syrian settlement on Wednesday
US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey
Analytical

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency met last Tuesday for five hours to discuss how to respond...

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Diaspora

Armenian woman is elected mayor of France’s Strasbourg

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

International

Putin, Erdogan, and Rouhani to discuss Syrian settlement on Wednesday

US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Trump pushes back on Biden criticism: 'Russia ate his and Obama's lunch'

