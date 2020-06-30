The video conference of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off today, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

June 30, 2020, 16:34 Video conference of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The video conference of FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, commenced with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off”, the spokesperson said.