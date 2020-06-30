Artsakh Ombudsman presents the annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender and protection of human rights and freedoms

At today's plenary session of the extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan presented the annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender and protection of human rights and freedoms.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech Artak Beglaryan said that the activities of the Human Rights Defender and its reflection in the annual report have had several main directions. In particular, the first direction is the study and discussion of complaints, then the work of monitoring in various areas and in the field of protection of the rights of various vulnerable groups, and after that the improvement of legislation.

"These are the main functions provided by law, but in addition, there are directions arising from the law, that mentions the staff of the Human Rights Defender, in particular public awareness raising activities in direction of human rights, support for civil society reinforcement, expansion of international relations and the field of foreign cooperation, which includes the cooperation with partners of Armenia and Diaspora and international organizations. Another important direction is the monitoring of restrictions of the rights and violations of the people of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and to raise about them in relevant platforms. According to Beglaryan, in 2019 work was carried out in all the mentioned directions and the registered problems have been presented in the annual program. The largest area, according to the Ombudsman, is the study and discussion of complaints, from which the preventive work is derived, because, in addition to individual cases, sometimes there are problems that exist either in the legislation or in practice.

In total, in 2019, the Ombudsman's Office received 234 appeals from 378 people, of which 126 were oral and 105 were written, and 3 other appeals (for example, a detainee submits an application to meet with the Human Rights Defender). Accordingly, the Human Rights Defender has submitted about 100 proposals, which the organization expects to be implemented.

After the presentation of the annual program, A. Beglaryan answered the questions asked by the MPs.