Information and Public Relations Department of Staff of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia stated.

June 30, 2020, 13:09 French President Emmanuel Macron offers his support to Prime Minister Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I was pleased to learn of your recovery from COVID-19, and I am happy that you and your family are in good health again.

Today both France and Armenia are facing major healthcare, social and economic challenges. The crisis cannot force us to back down. Instead, we should see it as a unique opportunity to make joint efforts against the pandemic and its consequences.

Strong with this spirit, I want to assure you that France will stand by you and is ready to assist Armenia. France will back you with both its contribution to EU’s unprecedented support package and through bilateral assistance channels. Over the next couple of days France will send a new team of volunteer doctors to relieve those who are helping their Armenian colleagues in fighting COVID-19.

This crisis is also a challenge for our economies. Mediating the French Development Agency, France is prepared to consider providing a state policy loan worth Euro 50-80 million, which will come to partially cover those additional budgetary needs that your country is facing this year. Aimed at strengthening Armenia’s capacity to withstand emergencies, the project shall be co-funded by other international lenders, such as the World Bank. The emphasis can be placed on healthcare and social protection needs, as well as on efforts to defy the impact of climate change.

Hoping that mutual support and friendship will help us overcome this trial, Mr. Prime Minister, please accept the assurances of my highest respect.”