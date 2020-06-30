Armenian FM holds phone talk with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 29 held a telephone conversation with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker, the Armenian MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors exchanged views on the problems caused by the coronavirus and the steps being taken to resolve them. In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan thanked the US Government for its respective financial assistance to Armenia.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Philip Reeker touched also upon a number of issues on the bilateral agenda.

They highlighted to continue the contacts both online and offline after the pandemic within the frames of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue and the Armenian-American Council for Trade and Investments.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the American Acting Assistant Secretary of State exchanged views on the reforms being implemented by the Armenian government. In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan praised the support provided by the United States.