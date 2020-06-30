Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 29 held a telephone conversation with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker, the Armenian MFA stated.
Armenian FM holds phone talk with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors exchanged views on the problems caused by the coronavirus and the steps being taken to resolve them. In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan thanked the US Government for its respective financial assistance to Armenia.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Philip Reeker touched also upon a number of issues on the bilateral agenda.