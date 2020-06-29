Trump pushes back on Biden criticism: 'Russia ate his and Obama's lunch'

U.S. President Donald Trump in a tweet Sunday morning pushed back on criticism from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over reported Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, saying Russia “ate his and Obama’s lunch during their time in office”, The Hill reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Funny to see Corrupt Joe Biden reading a statement on Russia, which was obviously written by his handlers,” the president said.

“Russia ate his and Obama’s lunch during their time in office, so badly that Obama wanted them out of the then G-8. U.S. was weak on everything, but especially Russia!” he added.

During a virtual town hall Saturday, Biden said a Friday report from The New York Times that a U.S. intelligence assessment found that Russian military operatives offered payments to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition forces in Afghanistan, including U.S. troops, amid peace talks represented a “truly shocking revelation” if true.

The former vice president also bashed Trump for not sanctioning Moscow.

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes," Trump tweeted.

"Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us. Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine - Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their 'source'?" he added.